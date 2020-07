Britney Spears: Warum ihre Fans #freebritney fordern

View this post on Instagram

Britney Spears situation is very delicate, she doesn’t have any access to her children, she is not allowed to drive a car, vote, leave her home, spend her own money, speak about anything publicly, and way worse, her own life. She’s being strictly monitored since 12 years ago and still because of the conservatorship her father requested, who is unfortunately in charge of her entire life. A real black mirror episode. Besides of being a successful pop star, she’s a human being like all of us. Please feel free to share, comment & raise awareness about Britney’s inhuman condition. Link in bio for more information.